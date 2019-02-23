Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcy E. Sukkert. View Sign

WATERFORD - Sukkert, Marcy E., age 87, of Waterford, passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on February 19, 2019. Marcy was born to Edwin and Marie (nee. Lahr) Baumeister at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Milwaukee on January 25, 1932. Marcy grew up and graduated from high school in South Milwaukee. After meeting Robert Sukkert and a long engagement they were married on June 26, 1950 in Oak Creek. They resided in Oak Creek and raised their family. In 1995 they moved to the Waterford area. Marcy had many jobs throughout her lifetime. She worked at Ladish Corp, was a stenographer, and worked on election committees and for the census bureau. Marcy loved to pick up food items from around town to donate to Love Inc. She was a longtime member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. She was very active in bowling leagues until 2010. Marcy’s greatest joy was spending time with her family and her husband, especially while he fished. Marcy is survived by her loving husband Robert, three sons: Mark (Jan), Gerald (Marinen), Jeffery (Sharon); one daughter: Dawn (Steve) Gross; 25 grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, other relatives and many friends. She is preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 9-10:45 AM with Mass of Christian Burial starting at 11:00 AM at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 S. First St. Waterford, WI 53185. A light luncheon will follow. Burial will take place on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery, 1800 E. College Ave., Cudahy, WI 53110. Please meet in the chapel. In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy Marcy’s family suggest memorials to St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Mealy Funeral Home 225 W. Main St. Waterford, WI 53185 (262)534-2233 www.mealyfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Mealy Funeral Home

225 West Main Street

Waterford , WI 53185

