Margaret Ann Busarow

January 24, 1937 - April 19,2019

MT. PLEASANT - Margaret Ann Busarow, 81, passed away at the Ridgewood Care Center on Friday, April 19,2019.

She was born in Racine on January 24, 1937, the daughter of the late Milton and Lucille (nee: Thearbah) Thompson. Mrs. Busarow had been employed by Meter Brothers, in Franksville, and late by Moxness Products. She enjoyed gardening and needlepoint.

Surviving are her children, Lenora (Mark) Vetter, of Racine, John (Jenny) Busarow, of Hawkeye, IA, and Robert (Shirley) Busarow, of Racine, 13 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.

The family will be conducting a memorial service, celebrating her life, at Northside Calvary Church, 5724 Douglas Ave., on Saturday, April 27th at 11:00 a.m.