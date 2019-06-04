Margaret Baker (1923 - 2019)
Service Information
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI
53404
(262)-632-4479
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI 53404
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI 53404
Obituary
Margaret Baker

July 9, 1923 to June 1, 2019

Margaret's funeral service will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 7 p.m. with Pastor John Fleming officiating. There will be a visitation at the funeral home on Thursday, before services from 5 p.m. until time of service. Private family burial will be later in Hammond, Wisconsin. Please see funeral home website for full obituary information.

Published in Racine Journal Times on June 4, 2019
