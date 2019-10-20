Margaret C. Wittke

January 24, 1935 - October 17, 2019

RACINE- Margaret C. Wittke, 84, passed away surrounded by her family at her home on Thursday, October 17, 2019.

Margaret was born in Milwaukee on January 24, 1935. On August 25, 1956 she married Robert Wittke at St. Adalbert Catholic Church in Milwaukee. He preceded her in death on December 13, 2015. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and was very active with the Cancer Garden at Ascension. Margaret's pride and joy, were her grandchildren, recently becoming a great grandmother for the first time. She really enjoyed reading and going to the movies with her friends Nancy and Delores. Margaret also had a special passion for gardening and spending time outside in the sunshine, but the most important thing to her was spending time with her family.

Margaret is survived by her children, Robert (Alison) Wittke, Jr., Roy (Patty) Wittke, Karen (Joe) Eichten and Kathy (Ken) Hinze; grandchildren, Jayme (Andrew) Meyers, Dan Wittke, Hannah Wittke, Michael Wittke, Brad (Jane) Wittke, Jeff (Carmen) Wittke, Bekah Wittke, Kramer Cook, Kelsey Cook and Kayla Hinze, great grandson Brooks Wittke and brother Stanley (Marge) Jankowski. She was preceded in death recently by her sisters Joanie and Esther as well as other siblings.

A memorial Mass for Margaret will be held at St. Rita's Parish on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. A private family inurnment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. Memorials to St. Rita Parish have been suggested.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Karen Murillo and her staff for the amazing care given to Margaret.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com