Margaret E. OchsNee: Wesnick

January 3, 1929 - June 8, 2020

RACINE - On Sunday July12, 2020, Margaret E. Ochs, age 91, joined her husband Robert Ochs who passed away Monday June 8, 2020. Margaret was born in the village of Clyman, WI, in Dodge County on January 3, 1929, the daughter of the late John and Julia (nee: Kassa) Wesnick.

On April 10, of 1948, she married the love of her life Robert Ochs at St. Rose Catholic Church, where they were longtime dedicated members and volunteers. Margaret served as lector at Sunday Mass and was a Eucharistic minister. She also used her creative talents to decorate the church for religious celebrations and holidays. Margaret could often be seen in the church hall cooking for church suppers and special occasions. Margaret so enjoyed cooking and prepared many culinary delights to visiting clergy, and the parish priests. Margaret was an accomplished cook and an incredible baker, she loved to try different recipes and so many people were fed with love and delicious food.

Margaret was employed with the University of Wisconsin-Extension Office for over twenty-five years before retiring in 1985. She so enjoyed working with the 4-H programs in the county and State Fair. She particularly liked watching the children with their animals and how well they learned to take care of them.

She was currently a member of St. Lucy's Catholic Church. In her spare time, Margaret enjoyed her senior church bus trips and travels with her husband throughout the U.S. and through Canada via the King's Highway from the Pacific to the Atlantic.

Margaret will be dearly missed by her sons, Ronald (Roberta) Ochs of Brantwood, WI. Randall (Janice) Ochs of Niagara, WI; grandchildren; great grandchildren; brothers Dick (Elaine) Wesnick of Billings, MT, John Wesnick, Kenosha, Wi; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, Margaret was also preceded in death by her siblings, Hazel (Edward) Korec, Mary Jean (Steve) Smolka, and Joseph (Faye) Wesnick.

A Memorial Service will be held a later date. Entombment will be held at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial gifts can be made to St. Lucy Catholic Church, 1301 Drexel Ave, Racine, 02340. Please see the funeral home website for an extended obituary.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com