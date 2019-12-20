Margaret Elaine Berg-Brohelden

July 21, 1943 - December 12, 2019

STURTEVANT - Margaret Elaine Berg-Brohelden, 76, passed away at Aurora Hospital in Kenosha on Thursday, December 12, 2019.

Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation for Margaret at the Wilson Funeral Home on Saturday, December 21, 2019, from 1 pm until 3 pm with a short memorial service to follow at 3 pm. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you Dr. Mullane and his staff along with Aurora Hospital in Kenosha for their wonderful care of Margaret.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361