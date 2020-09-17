Margaret "Peggy" E. ClarkNee: Mongrain

April 2, 1940 - September 14, 2020

RACINE - Margaret Elizabeth Clark, "Peggy", age 80, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Hospital. She was born in Marquette, MI, April 2, 1940, the only child of the late Edward and Elizabeth (Nee: Burgess) Mongrain.

Peggy graduated from Iron Mountain High School "Class of 1958" where she was active for 2 years as a majorette with the band. She was a baton teacher for 8 years with the East Side Baton Twirlers and was an ice skater since the age of 5. Peggy considered ice skating as a profession when she was invited to audition for the Shipled & Johnson Ice Follies in Chicago. She had been a resident of Racine since 1966. On June 10, 1978, she was united in marriage to Charles A. Clark who preceded her in death this past February 9. Peggy was a member of Pentecost Lutheran Church. She enjoyed motorcycle rides and crafts. She enjoyed working with seniors coordinating special events and senior expos. She owned and operated Happy Traveler Tours. Above all she treasured time spent with her family.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Kristine Johnson of Oconomowoc, Kevin (Traci) Johnson of Foster City, MI, Michael (Karen) Johnson of Pembine, WI, Stephen (Janet) Edlund of Waukesha, WI, Scott (Lisa) Edlund of Iron Mountain, MI; 17 grandchildren: 3 great grandchildren; other relatives and dear friends.

Funeral services will be held at Pentecost Lutheran Church, 2213 Coolidge Avenue, Saturday, September 19, 2020, 2pm with Pastor Luke Jacob officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 1-2 pm. Masks are required and will be provided if needed. The service will be live streamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, select Margaret Clark page, select services, and select live stream. Interment will be held at Iron Mountain Cemetery, Iron Mountain, MI. In lieu of flowers Peggy requested memorials to Pentecost Lutheran Church.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the warm and caring staff at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com