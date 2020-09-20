1/1
Margaret Ellen "Peggy" Rammel
1929 - 2020
Margaret "Peggy" Ellen Rammelt Nee: O'Connor

July 18, 1929 - September 9, 2020

RACINE - Peggy Rammelt, 91, passed away at her residence on September 9, 2020.

She was born July 18, 1929 to James and Helen O'Connor. She was a proud graduate of St. Catherine's High School "Class of 1947". On September 11, 1954, she married her high school sweetheart Kenneth L Rammelt, where they would have just celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary. She was a woman of great deep faith and a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. She is now home in Heaven.

Peggy is survived by her husband Kenneth, sons James and Thomas, special daughter in-law Dawn, and grandchildren Courtney (Jeff) Washbrook, Taylor, and Zachary.

Per her wishes, a private ceremony and Mass were celebrated with family.

The Rammelt family would like to thank Father Yamid Blanco for his kindness and accommodative spirit and also Hospice Alliance.

May God Bless All Of You!

Published in Journal Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
