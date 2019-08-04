Margaret Haakenson

February 8,1923 - January 4, 2019

Margaret Haakenson, age 95, passed away on January 4, 2019 in Springfield, Oregon. She was born on February 8,1923, to Catherine and Michael Barley in Menominee, Michigan and was a long time member of Sacred Heart Church prior to her move west.

Upon high school graduation, she moved to Racine. On June 28, 1947, she married Halvor(Howie) Haakenson. After raising her children, she had a career in office management. Upon retirement, they traveled the US in their motor home. Following Howie's death in 1995, she spent summers at Natures Villa in Palmyra, Wi and winters in Oregon. In 2010, she moved to Oregon full time.

Margaret was a kind person who was always positive. She was smart and had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to laugh.

She is deeply missed by her daughters Mary Jo Hart (whom she resided with)of Springfield, Oregon, Peggy (Vern) Rose of Babcock Ranch, FL. and Jean Hansen of Racine, WI, Daughter-in-law Judy Haakenson, as well as many grandchildren, great grand-children, and numerous step grandchildren. Also, surviving Margaret are brothers Tom(Lynda) Barley and Frank(Kum) Barley and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by spouse Howie, and sons Michael (2018) and Ken (KIA 1968) and brothers Jack, Robert, and Jim Barley and son-in-law Tom Hart.

Margaret's final resting place will be West Lawn cemetery with an 11:00 service on August 10th followed by a celebration of Margaret's life at Bartlett Youth Center of 1120 N. Stuart Road at 1:00. Please join us to raise a glass, drink a toast and remember to be kind. This was her final request as a memorial.