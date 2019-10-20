Margaret "Marge" J. Sustachek(Nee: Gross)

December 1, 1928 - October 16, 2019

RACINE - Margaret "Marge" J. Sustachek, age 90, passed away Wednesday October 16th at Bay Harbor Assisted Living-Racine. She was born in Racine, December 1, 1928, daughter of the late John and Marie (Nee: Sippel) Gross and had been a lifelong resident. She was a proud graduate of St. Catherine's High School "Class of 1946".

On June 14, 1952 at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church she was united in marriage to Clyde E. Sustachek who preceded her in death April 2, 2012 after sharing almost 60 beautiful years together. In her middle years she was employed by Gateway Technical College and took great pride in her position of Secretary to the Dean. Marge enjoyed dancing, casino trips, and playing cards, especially pinochle, cribbage, and dominoes with her friends. She loved to travel and go camping as well. She was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Catholic Women's Club, Knights of Columbus, and former member of Jay Campers, Circle 8 Square Dancers, and the Hi-Lo Dance Club. She loved vacationing in almost 50 states, especially Hawaii and Alaska as well as her trips to London and Germany. Marge also enjoyed the annual trips to Bix Jazz Festival in Iowa, Albuquerque, NM for the Balloon Festival, and her family camping trip to the Black Hills, Badlands and Yellowstone Nat. Park. Her family was her pride and joy and she loved spending time with them as well as attending her grandchildren's sporting events.

She will be dearly missed by her son John and daughter-in-law Jenifer Sustachek of Waterford; grandchildren, twins, Kurtis and Anthony Sustachek; step-grandchildren, Katlyn, Jaclyn and Ashlyn Syrett; brother-in-law, Calvin Sustachek; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Alfred (Frances) Gross, Felix (Louise) Gross, Norbert (Pearl) Gross, Jerome (Mildred) Gross, John Gross, Lucille (Sylvester) Soens, Evelyn (Bernard) Janaky, Lorraine (Archie) Hansen, Marie (Gerald) Opahle, Catherine (Edward) Reagan; and sisters-in-law, Marilyn Sustachek, Ellen (Rudy) Spodick.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St., Friday, October 25, 2019, 11:00 am with Rev. Yamid Blanco officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Garden Mausoleum, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Thursday from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm and at the church Friday from 10:00 am until time of Mass at 11 am. Memorials to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church or to the have been suggested.

Marge's family would like to thank the caregivers and staff of Bay Harbor Assisted Living with special recognition to Bonnie, the Executive Director and to the Leads on 1st and 2nd shift-Angel and Kevyona. Thank you so much for your care, compassion, and love for her.

