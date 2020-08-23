Margaret ("Mookie") Julia Klingenberg

November 11, 1920 - January 18, 2020

RACINE – Margaret Julia Klingenberg peacefully passed away on January 18 with her loving niece Alison by her side.

Margaret was 100 years old. Margaret was born on November 11, 1920 to Edward ("Ted") and Barbara ("Rosie") Hodges of Racine. Her early life was spent in Racine and she was a 1938 graduate of Park High School. While in high school she was a member of the Classmates Club.

On November 2, 1943 she was united in marriage to John Edward Klingenberg. John was a Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Air Force Reserves and Margaret loved all of the military events she and John organized and attended. Margaret was an original career woman having worked 45 years until her retirement. She and John were active members of Racine chapter of Sons of Norway, members of the Fifth Street Yacht Club and charter members of the Atonement Lutheran Church in Racine. Margaret was also involved with many groups including the Racine Officer's Ladies Association and Job's Daughters.

Margaret will always be remembered for her love, kindness and playful sense of humor. She was a true animal lover. Ask any furry friend she ever met, she was always armed with treats and ready to give gentle, loving pets. Margaret also loved music.

Margaret is survived by her brother Ed (Carol) Hodges, nieces Alison (Tom) Murphy, Monica (Holly Richard) Hodges, and Marnah (Jon) Lund, Nephew Paul Saetveit, great niece Allison Tweedell, great nephews Jack Murphy, Peter (Laila) Lund, Steven Lund and Andrew Lund. She is further survived by other relatives and friends. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband of 76 years, John Edward Klingenberg.

The family has suggested memorials be made to the Racine Humane Society, 2706 Chicory Road, Racine WI 53403.The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Oak Park Place of Menasha, and special friends Mary Bea Wood, Judee Dickey, and Kathie, Rob and Emma Gordon for their compassion and care of John and Margaret.

The following chorus is from Margaret's favorite hymn. "When sorrows like sea bellows blow, whatever my lot, thou hast taught me to say, it is well, it is well with my soul."