Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Julia Vasy. View Sign

Margaret Julia Vasy September 26, 1924 - March 8, 2019 RACINE – Margaret J. Vasy, 94, received the promise of eternal life on Friday, March 8, 2019. She was born in Racine on September 26, 1924, the daughter of the late John and Julia (nee: Vojtko) Vasy. Margaret worked for many years at Apex Machine Products and Ace Stamping. She also provided our school children with hot meals working for Racine Unified’s lunch program. She was a longtime member of Covenant Presbyterian Church. Margaret enjoyed cooking for her family and holding the title of acting matriarch; caring for her nieces and nephews as well as her great nieces and nephews. Margaret leaves to cherish her memory, her brother, Arthur (Shirley) Vasy of Virginia; her sisters-in-law, Adeline Vasy and Judith Vasy; her nieces and nephews, Sandy (Bill) McClinton, Linda Roberts, Gloria (Greg) Weyenberg, Judy (Gary) Ertel, Debra (Stan) Johnson, Julie Hutchinson, Carrie (Scott) Ballew; her great nieces and nephews, John Paul, Melinda, Allegra, Joe, Stefanie, Myla, Patrick, Jim, Emily, Jordan, Courtney and Kaitlyn; as well as great-great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Margaret is preceded in death by her brothers and sisters-in-law, Frank, John (Ella), Steve (Marjorie), Julius, Henry and Louis Vasy; her niece, Nancy DalBesio and her nephews, Robert and Richard Vasy. Family and friends are invited to meet in the Covenant Presbyterian Church (40 Ohio Street) on Saturday, March 16, 2019 for a visitation from 10-11 a.m. A service celebrating and honoring her life will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Jennifer Gleichauf officiating. A private interment will take place at Graceland Cemetery. Memorials have been suggested to Covenant Presbyterian Church or to one’s favorite charity. Margaret’s family extends a heartfelt thank you to Nurse Wendy at Columbia St. Mary’s for the care, compassion and love that she extended to Margaret. “I love you a bushel & a peck and a hug around the neck.” DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403 262 552-9000



Margaret Julia Vasy September 26, 1924 - March 8, 2019 RACINE – Margaret J. Vasy, 94, received the promise of eternal life on Friday, March 8, 2019. She was born in Racine on September 26, 1924, the daughter of the late John and Julia (nee: Vojtko) Vasy. Margaret worked for many years at Apex Machine Products and Ace Stamping. She also provided our school children with hot meals working for Racine Unified’s lunch program. She was a longtime member of Covenant Presbyterian Church. Margaret enjoyed cooking for her family and holding the title of acting matriarch; caring for her nieces and nephews as well as her great nieces and nephews. Margaret leaves to cherish her memory, her brother, Arthur (Shirley) Vasy of Virginia; her sisters-in-law, Adeline Vasy and Judith Vasy; her nieces and nephews, Sandy (Bill) McClinton, Linda Roberts, Gloria (Greg) Weyenberg, Judy (Gary) Ertel, Debra (Stan) Johnson, Julie Hutchinson, Carrie (Scott) Ballew; her great nieces and nephews, John Paul, Melinda, Allegra, Joe, Stefanie, Myla, Patrick, Jim, Emily, Jordan, Courtney and Kaitlyn; as well as great-great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Margaret is preceded in death by her brothers and sisters-in-law, Frank, John (Ella), Steve (Marjorie), Julius, Henry and Louis Vasy; her niece, Nancy DalBesio and her nephews, Robert and Richard Vasy. Family and friends are invited to meet in the Covenant Presbyterian Church (40 Ohio Street) on Saturday, March 16, 2019 for a visitation from 10-11 a.m. A service celebrating and honoring her life will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Jennifer Gleichauf officiating. A private interment will take place at Graceland Cemetery. Memorials have been suggested to Covenant Presbyterian Church or to one’s favorite charity. Margaret’s family extends a heartfelt thank you to Nurse Wendy at Columbia St. Mary’s for the care, compassion and love that she extended to Margaret. “I love you a bushel & a peck and a hug around the neck.” DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403 262 552-9000 www.Draeger-Langendorf.com Funeral Home Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory

4600 County Line Rd.

Racine , WI 53403

(262) 552-9000 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Racine Journal Times on Mar. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Racine Journal Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close