Margaret Julia Vasy September 26, 1924 - March 8, 2019 RACINE – Margaret J. Vasy, 94, received the promise of eternal life on Friday, March 8, 2019. She was born in Racine on September 26, 1924, the daughter of the late John and Julia (nee: Vojtko) Vasy. Margaret worked for many years at Apex Machine Products and Ace Stamping. She also provided our school children with hot meals working for Racine Unified’s lunch program. She was a longtime member of Covenant Presbyterian Church. Margaret enjoyed cooking for her family and holding the title of acting matriarch; caring for her nieces and nephews as well as her great nieces and nephews. Margaret leaves to cherish her memory, her brother, Arthur (Shirley) Vasy of Virginia; her sisters-in-law, Adeline Vasy and Judith Vasy; her nieces and nephews, Sandy (Bill) McClinton, Linda Roberts, Gloria (Greg) Weyenberg, Judy (Gary) Ertel, Debra (Stan) Johnson, Julie Hutchinson, Carrie (Scott) Ballew; her great nieces and nephews, John Paul, Melinda, Allegra, Joe, Stefanie, Myla, Patrick, Jim, Emily, Jordan, Courtney and Kaitlyn; as well as great-great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Margaret is preceded in death by her brothers and sisters-in-law, Frank, John (Ella), Steve (Marjorie), Julius, Henry and Louis Vasy; her niece, Nancy DalBesio and her nephews, Robert and Richard Vasy. Family and friends are invited to meet in the Covenant Presbyterian Church (40 Ohio Street) on Saturday, March 16, 2019 for a visitation from 10-11 a.m. A service celebrating and honoring her life will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Jennifer Gleichauf officiating. A private interment will take place at Graceland Cemetery. Memorials have been suggested to Covenant Presbyterian Church or to one’s favorite charity. Margaret’s family extends a heartfelt thank you to Nurse Wendy at Columbia St. Mary’s for the care, compassion and love that she extended to Margaret. “I love you a bushel & a peck and a hug around the neck.” DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403 262 552-9000 www.Draeger-Langendorf.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Julia Vasy.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 552-9000
Published in Racine Journal Times on Mar. 13, 2019