Margaret Krogh

November 30, 1927 - December 28, 2019

Margaret Krogh (nee: Gilman), 92, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at The Oaks nursing facility, in Athens, Georgia.

She was born in Emporia, Kansas on November 30, 1927, to Herald and Clarice (Carroll) Gilman. She came to Racine when she was in junior high school and attended Washington Junior High and graduated from Park High School.

In 1950, she married Richard Krogh. From that union they had three children, JR, Cindy and Terry.

Some of her early jobs included developing film at the Red Cross Drug Store, downtown Racine; working as a model of women's accessories for businesses like Ruth Karnes Bridal Shoppe. She worked at the telephone company, sometimes listening in on conversation when her friends were calling each other. She was a self-taught photo colorist, but became professional by completing her studies at Winona Lake, Indiana. Her oil painting skills were sought after and she was employed all through the 1950', 60's and into the 70's by Charles Studio, Portraits by Ken, and Camera Masters Studios.

She also worked many years at Western Publishing. After they moved out of Racine, she opened her own Portraits by Margaret Studio at Pranges' for many years. She worked at Job Services in Kenosha helping people find jobs they were suitable for. In 1996, she moved to Clearwater, Florida and worked for J.C.Penney in the jewelry department until her retirement at age 80. She was never afraid of work. Following her retirement, she moved to Hoschton, Georgia to be closer to family.

In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by one sister and brother-in-law, Andy and Carol Shields-Lazaris. She is survived by her three children, JR (Trisha) Krogh, of Hoschton, GA; Cindy (Ralph) Christiansen, of Racine, WI; and Terry (Karen) Krogh, of Largo, FL.; and by two granddaughters, Sarah (Robert) Heflin and Abby Krogh.

A private burial will take place.

