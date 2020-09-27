1/1
Margaret Pfeiffer
Margaret Pfeiffer

Margaret Pfeiffer, age 96, of Cross Plains, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020. A brief committal service for family and friends will be held at HOLY CROSS CEMETERY, 5600 Holy Cross Road, Racine, at 12 noon on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, with Father Steven Varghese presiding. A celebration of life will follow at RACINE COUNTRY CLUB, 2801 Northwestern Ave., Racine, at 1 p.m. on Friday. A full obituary appeared in the Sunday, April 5, 2020 Racine Journal Times.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Catharine's High School, St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



Published in Journal Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
RACINE COUNTRY CLUB
OCT
2
Committal
12:00 PM
HOLY CROSS CEMETERY
