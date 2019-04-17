Margaret R. Williams
June 17, 1931 - April 14, 2019
RACINE - Margaret Rose Williams passed away April 14, 2019, surrounded in love from her sisters and her children.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church, 4605 Erie Street with Visitation at 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 10:00 a.m. with Father Avedis Kalayjian officiating. Interment will follow in Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to St. Mesrob Church ACYOA youth group.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
www.purath-strand.com