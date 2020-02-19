Margaret Rose Harris

March 16, 1939 – February 17, 2020

RACINE - Margaret Rose (nee: Williams) Harris, age 80, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020. A Celebration of Her Life will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 11:00am at Wayman AME Church, 424 N. Memorial Dr., Racine, WI.

Visitation will be in the church from 10:00am until the time of service. Please visit the funeral home website for her full obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com