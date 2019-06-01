Margaret Wise

June 17, 1922 - May, 18, 2019

Margaret Joyce (Anderson) Wise, born June 17, 1922 in Racine, WI, formerly of Zion, IL, and Ludington, MI, went to be with her Lord May, 18, 2019. She graduated from Moody Bible Institute of Chicago (MBI) in 1944 and married Donald Lemott Wise of Zion, IL, later that year. They celebrated their 74th anniversary last December.

Margaret worked extensively with Child Evangelism Fellowship in Zion. While Don (former pastor of Union Grove Baptist Church) taught at MBI, Margaret volunteered as a "mentor mom" to the wives of men studying for church and missionary work, preparing the wives as effective ministry partners for their husbands. As a writer she authored three cookbooks and two handbooks for planning banquets. She was also an artist, specializing in oil paintings.

She is survived by: children, Tim (Grayslake, IL), Larry (St. Louis, MO), and Ruth Storvik (Ludington, MI); five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth Larsen (Montana); and brother, Thomas (Racine). She was preceded in death by: husband Don; parents William and Tressie (Langlois) Andersen (Racine); brothers William and Robert Andersen (Racine); a grandson and a great-grandson. A memorial service for both Margaret and Don will he held June 8, 11:00 at Calvary Memorial Church (Racine).

