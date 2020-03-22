Marguerite A. (Rocheleau) Terry

Obituary
Marguerite A. Terry(nee: Rocheleau)

July 2, 1928 - March 12, 2020

Marguerite A. Terry, 91, of Burlington, formerly of Racine, Wis., passed away at Oak Park Place of Burlington, on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

A private service was held for the family on Friday March 20th, 2020, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Mar. 22, 2020
