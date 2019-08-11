Mari P. Gaynor-Mowry

June 7, 1933 - August 6, 2019

Mari P. Gaynor-Mowry (nee: Bauernfeind) formerly of Racine Passed away after a long battle of cancer on August 6, 2019 in Bradford, N.H, Surrounded by family.

She was born June 7, 1933 in Milwaukee to the late Marie A. Schmidt, adopted by Fred and Caroline Bauernfeind of Kenosha at the age of 3. Attended St. Mary's grade school Racine continuing on to St. Catherine's, Class of 1951 .

In 1956 she married the late Donald P Mowry, In 1985 she met and married the love of her life Bob Gaynor.

Preceding her in death was her son Ronald M. Mowry.

Mari will be dearly missed by her son Dave (dearest Donna Marks) Mowry of Punta Gorda, FL, A brother Thomas (Ann) Bauernfeind of Kenosha, and by her grandchildren, Morgan Mowry, Brianna Mowry.

She enjoyed many crafts, collecting figurines, and gardening especially flowers. She also enjoyed going to County Fairs and owning & driving classic autos.

Funeral service will be private.

condolences may be email to [email protected] ot text to 262-945-1764