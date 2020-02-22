Maria Carbajal

January 2, 1961 – February 17, 2020

RACINE – Maria Carbajal, 59, received the promise of eternal life on February 17, 2020. She was born in San Antonio, TX, on January 2, 1961, daughter of Gilbert and Josephina (Née: Medel) Barrientez.

She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Reynaldo "Rey" Carbajal, on August 30, 1980, in Racine.

Maria graduated from Horlick High School in 1979. She was a district manager for Custom Staffing for 29 years. Maria was a giving person that enjoyed volunteering around town for such organizations as Dan and Ray's Thanksgiving Dinner, The Salvation Army, and Racine Youth Sports, just to name a few. She was an amazing cook and enjoyed cooking enchiladas, tacos, and brunch for her family. In her free time, she enjoyed spending time at Mario's Italian Sport's Bar, playing dartball, bags, and bowling. Above all, Maria loved her family tremendously and enjoyed doting on her children and grandchildren.

Maria leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of over 39 years, Reynaldo "Rey" Carbajal; daughter, Nicole Marie Saucedo; sons, Alejandro Rey Carbajal, Jared Michael (Jessica) Carbajal; grandchildren, Chloe Rae Saucedo, Ashlyn Nicole Saucedo, Jayden Zachariah Saucedo, Amare Jameson Carbajal, Aniyah Rae Carbajal, Cashton Daniel Carbajal, Bryson Elizondo Graham Carbajal; Isabella Alaya Rodriguez, Santana Michael Carbajal, Niko Michael-Rey Carbajal; parents, Gilbert and Josephina Barrientez; sisters, Stella (Ruben) Rodriguez, Christina (Robert) Rodriguez, Norma (Paolo) Cortese; brother, Gilbert Barrientez III; brothers-in-law, Jose (Bonita) Carbajal, Antonio (Ann) Carbajal, Maria Delia Carbajal, Maria Victoria (Brian) Schultz; a host of relatives from Wisconsin and Texas, and dear friends too numerous to mention.

Maria is preceded in death by her in-laws, Juan and Elodia Carbajal.

A funeral Mass for Maria will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020, 5:30pm, at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue. Visitation will be held from 2:00pm until the time of the Mass.

