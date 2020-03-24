Maria D. Engelhardt

January 15, 1934 - March 20, 2020

Maria D. Engelhardt, 86, of Brighton, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington.

Born in Woodstock, Illinois on January 15, 1934, she was the daughter of Algot and Winifred (nee Bosshardt) Carlson. Her family moved to Sturtevant when she was three years old. She attended Kansasville Elementary School and graduated as Valedictorian from Racine AG School. On June 12, 1952, she was united in marriage to George Engelhardt. Following marriage, they made Brighton their home. George preceded her in death on March 2, 2015.

Maria was a homemaker, member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and former Sunday school teacher. She was a member of the Kansasville Fire Department Auxiliary, Kenosha County Historical Genealogy Club, Kansasville Homemakers Club and 4-H Cooking Club Leader. She loved cooking, genealogy, reading and crocheting.

Maria is survived by her children, George (Mary Ann) Engelhardt, Jaye (Sandra) Engelhardt and Bruce (Denise) Engelhardt; grandchildren, Jacqueline Engelhardt, Isabelle Johnson, Levi Engelhardt, Amber (James Catalano) Engelhardt Sherbrook, Jaye (Hope) Engelhardt Jr., Jonathan (Geri) Kirkham, Kenneth (Brittany) Engelhardt, Cheri (Josh) Easton, Jeremy (Shannon Delbovo) Engelhardt, Shawna (Nitin) Ahuja, Josh Engelhardt and Juliana Engelhardt; great-grandchildren, Jonathan Brown, Aiden Kirkham, Felicity Engelhardt, Anthony Catalano, Dax Engelhardt, Elyse Engelhardt, Hailey Kirkham, Olivia Engelhardt, Henry Easton, Aaro Engelhardt, and Lily Easton; along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three brothers, Victor, David, and Algot Jr. Carlson, mother and father-in-law, George and Lavina Engelhardt, and sister-in-law, Lois (Art) Stratton.

The family would like to thank the nursing staff at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington, along with Aurora at Home Hospice for their care and compassion during this time.

Private burial will take place at Burlington Cemetery. A Celebration of Maria's Life will be held at a later date.

Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

908 – 11th Ave.

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2011

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com