Maria Del Rosario (Chayo) Cruz

December 19, 1955 - May 17, 2020

Maria D. Cruz, 64, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 unexpectedly in her home.

Maria was born on December 19, 1955 in San Antonio, TX. She moved to Racine, WI when she was 8 years old with her family. Maria was a member of St. Lucy Catholic Church and worked at Atonement Lutheran Childcare for 23 years. Throughout those years, she made amazing friends and loved working with all the kids. Maria loved when she would run into some of the kids she cared for over the years. They would remember her, give her hugs, and reminisce about when they were in her class.

Maria was a very warm, welcoming, and loving woman. She was known for her infectious smile and for being an incredibly kind and sweet person. Maria enjoyed jamming and dancing to her Tejano music. She loved decorating her home and baking with her kids for the holidays. Also, having sleepovers and building houses with her grandchildren. She cherished time spent with her family and friends catching up, trying new recipes to share, and cooking favorite meals for their birthdays.

Maria will forever be remembered by her siblings: Encarnacion Flores (Stella), Diana F. Medina, Jose (Esmeralda) Flores, Robert (Mary) Flores, and Armando (Rebecca) Flores; children: Susana Becerra, Jessica Cruz, and Madisen Cruz (Richard); grandchildren: Jaxson Story, Isabella Rodriguez, Santana and Niko Carbajal, Leeah and Lee Wrencher IV, and Liliana Carbajal; God children, many cousins, numerous nieces and nephews; and her lifelong friends: Maria Carnes, Julio Torres, Judy and Robert Turner, Rosa and Ramon Pacheco, Dora Munoz, and Benita and Chris Ortiz.

Maria was the daughter of the late Encarnacion U. and Manuela C. Flores. Maria was also preceded in death by her brother, Jessie Flores and best friend, Rosie Torres.

Her loss weighs heavy on many hearts where her caring spirit left a space that will forever remain unfilled.

A celebration of Maria's life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 1:00 PM. A visitation will begin at 11:00 AM. Due to current restrictions in placed for COVID-19, we ask that all visitors wear masks and practice social distancing. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

