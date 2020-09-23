Maria Inez Garcia

RACINE – Mrs. Maria I. Garcia, 80, passed away at Ascension All Saints on Friday, September 18, 2020.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Friday, September 25, 2020 for a visitation from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. A service celebrating her life will follow at 12:00 p.m. Her interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Please see the funeral home's website for a complete obituary.

