Marian A. Galizanski

October 7, 1925 – August 21, 2019

Marian Galizanski passed away in her home Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the age of 93. Mom will be remembered to us as "The Cookie Lady," "Ted's Mom," "Mom," "Aunt Marian," "Gramma". She led the neighborhood kids on 100-mile bike trips each summer and several summers she biked to Minnesota with her kids. She cherished the summers when her grandkids stayed with her and participated in the doll buggy parades. She loved anything furry or feathered, rescued feral cats and was always up for an adventure or road trip and a party in the backyard. Her "twitch" flinging food over her shoulder for Sadie (Ted's dog) when she thought no one was looking will be missed as will the calls a few minutes ahead of the Packer's touchdown to hoot and holler before the action appeared on tv out west.

Her family will miss her; Charles Allyn, Racine, WI; Mikaleen (Reggie) Hauschildt Red Wing, MN; Sue (John) Oelkers Red Wing, MN; Mary (Paul) Bonine Hancock, WI; Ted (Jan) Galizanski Racine, WI, Heidi (Eric) Galizanski Tucson, AZ; Riley, Peanut and Bootsie. Her grandchildren; Jayson, Angie, Jordan, Mandy, Lily and great grandchildren Cassidy, Ashley and Jase and great great grandchildren Blake and Savannah. She loved frequent spur of the moment and always welcomed road trips from her favorite niece Cindy, daily conversations with her best friend Jean, as well as many other nieces, nephews, friends and acquaintances. She was a stoic iron lady with a stubbornness that of course, none of her kids inherited.

Mom was born Marian Alma Pagel, October 7, 1925 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. She was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Margaret Gurney Pagel, brothers; Bob, Jim, Carl (Spike), sisters; Marjorie, Elizabeth (Bette), Barbara and daughter in law; Janice Galizanski, son in law; John Oelkers. Mom's road trip through life will conclude via Amtrak at one of her favorite places, Glacier Park, Montana and a memorial brick will be placed at the Racine Wind Point Lighthouse. Mom lived a full life and remained in her home due to the dedication and care of her sons Chuck and Ted. A Celebration of Life will be held in Mom's backyard Friday, October 11, 2019 from 3pm-7pm.

All are welcome to attend. You will be missed… You are loved by all.

