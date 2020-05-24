Marian E. Halverson August 21, 1925 - May 17, 2020 Marian E. Halverson (nee: Frank), 94, passed away at Morningstar in Centennial, Colorado on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Marian was born on August 21, 1925 in Racine, WI to Russell and Lilah (nee: Meyer) Frank. She attended Fratt, McKinley and Park High School, graduating in 1943. She spent 90 years living in the West Racine neighborhood, always residing within a mile radius of the home she was born in. On May 1, 1947, she married Elmo N. Halverson in Racine. Once again, while residing in the West Racine neighborhood, they began their family of three children: the eldest, a son, Craig; then, a daughter, Carla; and finally their third, a son, Loren. Life revolved around her family and her church. With a husband that traveled extensively, most family duties fell to Marian which she handled without hesitation. She was a highly capable seamstress, cook, mechanic, carpenter, and driver. Marian would grab a baseball glove for a game of catch or play tackle football with her kids and nephews. There was no sewing project she could not handle. Elmo said many times that it would have been impossible to have the career he had without Marian's many abilities. He felt she was a remarkable woman in every sense of the word. Christmas, Easter, and Thanksgivings were always big annual events with her extended family. Time spent together during these holidays with meals and "artsy crafty" were an important part of her life. A nearly lifelong member of the Evangelical United Methodist Church, Marian was an active and integral part of the church life. With untold numbers of potlucks organized, weddings and funerals to cook for, Sunday school classes attended, choir performances, and bell choir rehearsals, her life for decades revolved around church involvement. An active member of the 3D's bible study class allowed many wonderful years of fellowship and dear friendships. Marian was the director of the Loftgren Handbell Choir at EUM Church for decades. She was instrumental in the development of the choir and led them in performances at church and throughout the area for many years. Marian's lifelong passion was to work with her hands. She always said that her dream would have been to be a carpenter. Through the Racine Vocational School she took many classes in woodworking and upholstery. She refinished, rebuilt, and reupholstered many projects over the course of many decades. Throughout her entire life she was always knitting something whether it was an afghan, sweater, or scarf. Many of them were donated to charitable causes. She had knitting needles in her hands up to her last days. She had a close relationship with her seven grandchildren. Special sleepovers, trips to Washington DC, and much special time spent together was a large part of her life. In their retirement, Marian and Elmo traveled to many exciting places throughout the world. However, Marian's true retirement passion was building a log home in Northern Wisconsin. Using her woodworking and upholstery skills, they crafted a rustic home in the woods. Countless hours were spent on the fine details in crafting the home. It was her proudest accomplishment. Marian is survived by her two children: daughter, Carla (Tom) Nelson of Centennial, CO, and son, Loren (Mary) Halverson of Anchorage, AK; grandchildren: Laura Halverson of Anchorage, AK, Ben Halverson of San Diego, CA, Katie (Keegan) Feeney of Durango, CO, Tobin (Adasha) Nelson of Denver, CO, Andrew (Ives) Halverson of Seattle, WA, Tyler Nelson of Durango, CO, and Kayla Halverson (daughter of Craig) of Minneapolis, MN; five great-grandchildren: Gage Dufour of Anchorage, AK, Blayne Feeney of Durango, CO, Aiya Nelson of Denver, CO, Brooks Feeney of Durango, CO, and Luka Halverson of Seattle, WA; and one step great-grandchild, Gulzhan Julmagambetova of Denver, CO. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Elmo; son, Craig; sister, Jeanette Jorgensen; and brother, Glenn Frank. A private interment for immediate family members will take place at Graceland Cemetery on June 2, 2020 where she will be laid to rest between Elmo and Craig. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to be given to your local food bank as they battle severe food shortages due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Online condolences may be directed to www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com. Wilson Funeral Home 1212 Lathrop Ave. Racine, WI 53405
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on May 24, 2020.