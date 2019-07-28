Marian L. Gedemer

March 31, 1931 – July 23, 2019

ROWLAND HEIGHTS, CA (formerly of Racine) – Marian L. Gedemer, age 88, entered eternal life on July 23, 2019.

Services will be held in Racine on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Entombment will take place at Calvary Cemetery Garden Crypts. A memorial luncheon will follow. Services in California will take place on August 17th.

Please see an upcoming edition of the newspaper or visit the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

