Marian L. Gedemer

March 31, 1931 – July 23, 2019

ROWLAND HEIGHTS, CA – Marian L. Gedemer, 88, entered eternal life on July 23, 2019. She was born in Racine on March 31, 1931, to Joseph and Josephine (nee: Scheible) Gedemer. She was a 1949 graduate of St. Catherine's High School and enjoyed all sports but especially basketball and softball. She was employed by Hamilton Beach prior to moving to San Diego, CA in 1951. In 1953 she joined General Dynamics Corporation and rose to the position of Quality Supervisor moving to Pomona. She retired with 35 years of service receiving numerous awards for her suggestions and efficiency recommendations. Marian earned an Associate's Degree from Mt. San Antonio College.

During this time she met her close friend Gerry Diedrick with whom she shared a home. They celebrated more than 50 years of happy times together.

Marian was a charter member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church attending faithfully for nearly four decades and took great pride in helping fill the food pantry shopping for bargains fueled by her coupon clipping. She regularly contributed to dozens of charities ranging from Catholic causes to veterans to Indian schools to orphans to animal welfare, conservation and "Make a Wish". She would always say "Everyone should get a little bit".

She loved watching sports especially college basketball and was a regular March Madness bracket participant. Her hobbies included gardening and playing Rummikub with her dear friends, Lois Callahan and Bivian Uribe. If it was Sunday, it was Rummikub Day!

Most of all she loved her family and friends and will be deeply missed. Survivors include her godson, Daniel (Susan) Horton of Franksville, a sister in law, Annella Gedemer of Racine, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is further survived by Gerry's niece, Carol Moser Nolan (Robert) of Las Vegas, NV, other members of the Moser family and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Josephine and Joseph Gedemer; her partner, Geraldine Diedrick; four sisters, Ottilia Ruelle, Catherine Pekar, Evelyn Hettig, LaVerne Horton and Virginia Gedemer; six brothers, Norbert, Richard, Eugene, Joseph, Jerome and Marvin Gedemer; brothers-in-law, Earl Ruelle, Martin Pekar, Oliver Hettig, Aloysius Horton and sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Gedemer, Josephine Gedemer, Geraldine Gedemer, Loretta Gedemer and LaVerne Gedemer.

Special thanks to Bivian for going "above and beyond" the call of friendship during these past few months, and her caregiver Vicki who served faithfully for five years.

Families and friends may gather at St. Richard of Chichester Catholic Church (1501 Grand Avenue in Racine) on Saturday, September 7, from 9:00 until 10:00 a.m. prior to the Mass of Resurrection (Mass at 10 am) officiated by Fr. Ronald Gramza. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery Crypts. Memorial Masses or memorials to the Gedemer-Horton Family fund of St. Catherine's High School Foundation or are suggested.

