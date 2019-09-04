Marian L. Gedemer (1931 - 2019)
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Richard of Chichester Catholic Church
1501 Grand Avenue
Racine, WI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Richard of Chichester Catholic Church
1501 Grand Avenue
Racine, WI
Obituary
Marian L. Gedemer

March 31, 1931 – July 23, 2019

ROWLAND HEIGHTS, CA – Marian L. Gedemer, 88, entered eternal life on July 23, 2019.

Families and friends may gather at St. Richard of Chichester Catholic Church (1501 Grand Avenue in Racine) on Saturday, September 7, from 9:00 until 10:00 a.m. prior to the Mass of Resurrection (Mass at 10 am) officiated by Fr. Ronald Gramza. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery Crypts. Memorial Masses or memorials to the Gedemer-Horton Family fund of St. Catherine's High School Foundation or are suggested.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Sept. 4, 2019
