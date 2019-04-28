Marianne LaFournier(Nee: Jim)

August 30, 1924 - April 25, 2019

RACINE - Marianne LaFournier (Nee: Jim) peacefully completed her earthly journey on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the age of 94.

She was born on August 30, 1924 in Cudahy WI. She was the daughter of the late Rose (Mutter) and Louis Demetro (formally Louis Jim). Her family moved to Racine when she was 2 years old when her father started work at Case Co.

She was a 1942 graduate of St Catherine's High School. On September 21, 1946 Marianne was married at St. Rose Catholic Church to the late Jerome LaFournier until they divorced in 1958.

Through her life she held several jobs, including at the Rialto Theatre, Oster Mfg., and was co-owner of WI Electronics. Most recently, she was the senior purchasing agent for Jacobsen Mfg. When they offered her an opportunity to go down to North Carolina, she jumped at the chance to help set up the new plant. She spent 12 years in Charlotte before returning to Racine to be close to family. She retired from Jacobsen's when she was 70 years old.

She loved to cross stitch and has made some very beautiful pieces of art. That 'art' has gone to many homes across the world to be enjoyed.

Surviving are her daughter Lyn Zaehler, son Jim LaFournier, grandson Dan Wensing (Matthew Cole), granddaughter Jessica Shaw (John) and their children Ashton and Caleb, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her baby brother John, Paul Seegert (her loving partner of 16 years) and son-in-law Ken Zaehler.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019, 10:30 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Saturday at the funeral home from 9:30 am until time of service at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Catherine's High School have been suggested.

The family would like to thank Dr. Paul Durbin and his staff, as well as Ascension Hospice and Grace Hospice for their comforting care.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com