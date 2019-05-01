Marianne (Jim) LaFournier (1924 - 2019)
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
Memorial service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
Obituary
Marianne LaFournier(Nee: Jim)

August 30, 1924 - April 25, 2019

RACINE - Marianne LaFournier (Nee: Jim) peacefully completed her earthly journey on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the age of 94.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019, 10:30 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Saturday at the funeral home from 9:30 am until time of service at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Catherine's High School have been suggested.

Published in Racine Journal Times on May 1, 2019
