Marianne LaFournier(Nee: Jim)
August 30, 1924 - April 25, 2019
RACINE - Marianne LaFournier (Nee: Jim) peacefully completed her earthly journey on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the age of 94.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019, 10:30 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Saturday at the funeral home from 9:30 am until time of service at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Catherine's High School have been suggested.
