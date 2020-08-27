Marie A. KrescankoNee: Grant

November 19, 1928 - August 25, 2020

RACINE - Marie A. Krescanko, age 91, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, August 25, 2020. Marie was born in Racine on November 19, 1928, daughter of the late Dale and Alice (nee: Brien) Grant and was a lifelong resident.

Marie was employed with Gateway Technical College for twenty-one years until her retirement in 2004. She was a member of St. Sebastian Catholic Church for over thirty years. Marie will be remembered fondly for her love of reading, her extensive travels through the U.S., Canada and to Europe, and the enjoyment she had golfing with her friends in her golf leagues at Washington Park. Above all, Marie will be best remembered for her great love and devotion to her family.

Marie will be dearly missed by her children, Mary Jo Armstrong and Brian (Lisa) Krescanko; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings, John Grant, Janet Janaky and Margaret Bentz; sister-in-law, Marlene Grant; nieces; nephews; other relatives and her many friends. In addition to her parents, Marie was also preceded in death by her former husband, Al Krescanko, son, Steven Krescanko, son-in-law, Stephen Armstrong, and her brother, George Grant.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 10:30 a.m. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to St. Sebastian Catholic Church have been suggested.

The family extends a special thank you to Seasons Hospice for all of their loving and compassionate care.

