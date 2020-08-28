1/1
Marie A. (Grant) Krescanko
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Marie A. KrescankoNee: Grant

November 19, 1928 - August 25, 2020

RACINE - Marie A. Krescanko, age 91, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, August 25, 2020.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 10:30 a.m. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to St. Sebastian Catholic Church have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved