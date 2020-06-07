Marie Antoinette Karwowski

May 14, 2020 - January 15, 1949

Marie Antoinette Karwowski (nee: Kojis) born January 15th 1949 in Racine Wisconsin to parents LaVerne (Braun, Lock, Kojis, Mordja) and George Kojis.

Marie grew up in Crestview on the Northside of Racine and attended Horlick High School. In 1967 Marie married Gerald L. Karwowski a prominent Racine Historian. In 1988 Jerry and Marie packed up their Southside of Racine homestead and moved out to Oak Clearing Farm in Yorkville Wisconsin. A property dedicated to nature and Racine History where she lived out her final days.

In Jerry and Marie's 53 years of marriage they were blessed with 5 children and 4 grandchildren. Children Lisa Kielbasa (John); Aria Ann Rundle Ne: Karwowski; Erica Lynn Karwowski. Their children brought 4 cherished grandchildren into their lives; Amanda Lynn Rundle (Aria A. Rundle & Charles L. Rundle); Kara Ann Karwowski - Guarascio (Lisa Kielbasa & Ron Guarascio Jr.); Rheanna Lisamarie Rundle (Aria A. Rundle & Charles L. Rundle); Jarod Lee Parker Karwowski. (Erica L. Karwowski).

Marie was an accomplished artist and attended interior design school. Marie spent years employed at Mathis Art Gallery in Downtown Racine, Marie also was employed at Fanchers Nursery and InSinkErator, In her latter years Marie was employed at Paradise Lanes West, Southern Wisconsin Center and Veterans Home in Union Grove. After Marie's grandchildren were born she dove into the horse world. Marie was a Racine County 4H Horse Project Leader for over 12 years which gave her grandchildren the opportunity to learn about and grow up around horses. Marie spent many summers at the Racine County Fairgrounds and surrounding areas during horse show season and fairs. Marie donated and volunteered at the Racine Women and Children's Resources Center in Racine a program near and dear to her heart. Marie was an avid reader and a library card holder. She could devour a book in one sitting. The librarians at Graham Public Library in Union Grove knew her by name. The people who knew Marie would call her passionate for a cause. Marie was a Packer Fan. She loved nature and animals especially dogs and horses.

In mid 2019 at the age of 70 after a full life Marie suffered a debilitating severe stroke. In the months that followed Marie was cared for in her home on the farm in Yorkville Wisconsin by her beloved husband, children and grandchildren. Marie passed away peacefully and pain free early Thursday morning May 14th 2020 in her home surrounded by love and family.

Marie was the only child born to LaVerne and George Kojis and had 17 brothers and sisters far too many to list. Marie will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Marie is preceded in death by her twin boys Gerald Lee Karwowski II and Mathias Peter Karwowski. Marie is now reunited with her twin boys who passed shortly after birth. She rests in peace.

From all of us at Oak Clearing Farm we thank you for your kindness and condolences. No public memorial service is planned at this time. Donations in Marie's honor can be made to any local nonprofit program dedicated to art, horses, dogs or women and children resources.