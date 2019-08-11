Marie C. Carlino

October 25, 1922 - August 8, 2019

Marie C. Carlino, age 96 of Kenosha, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Hospice Alliance/Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie.

Born in Racine on October 25, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Marie (Heegeman) Kusters. She attended Sacred Heart Elementary and St. Catherine's High School in Racine.

On January 9, 1943 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, she was united in marriage to Salvadore Carlino. In 1950, they moved to Kenosha, making it their home. Marie was employed at Rainfair, Hamilton Beach and O.M.C., retiring in 1970. She was a faithful member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Marie enjoyed bowling and spending time with her family.

Marie is survived by her two sons, Gary (Pat) Carlino and David (Penny) Carlino; her two daughters, Bernice (Stan) Lecce and Christine (Dick) Steinseifer; her 12 grandchildren, and her 25 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Joseph Carlino; a daughter, Jeanellyn Hujik; two grandchildren, Michael Hujik and Joey Carlino; five brothers, Arnold, Albert, Theodore, John and Matthew Kusters; her sisters, Mary Kusters, Cora Bertelsen and Angela Carlson; a daughter-in-law, Sandy Carlino and a son-in-law, Frank Hujik, Jr.

A Private Memorial Mass honoring Marie's life will be held at a later date.

"Special thank you to Brookside Care Center Wing 7, especially her favorite caregivers Kenny, Dolores, and Sonia; as well as the Froedert South- Pleasant Prairie 3rd Floor staff for their special care of Marie."

