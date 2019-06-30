Marilyn A. FralichNee: Rosenbaum

January 22, 1934 - June 27, 2019

RACINE - Marilyn Agnes Fralich passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at St. Monica's of Racine after a brief but brave battle with cancer. She was 85 years old. Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on January 22, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Leona (Nee: Schneider) Rosenbaum.

Marilyn graduated from Mercy High School in Milwaukee and "Peanut" Rosenbaum went on to earn a Bachelor's degree from Marquette University's College of Nursing. While working at Milwaukee County Hospital in the delivery room she met Dr. Joseph Fralich. They were married on April 12, 1958 at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Milwaukee.

Marilyn moved to Racine with Joe and that is where they welcomed and raised their two daughters, Ann and Margaret. Marilyn was a devoted member of St. Edward's and St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Churches. Volunteering was her passion and she was active at her churches, the hospital gift shop, the Marian Center, Theater Guild and her condominium association. When not volunteering, she was cheering on her local sports teams, keeping up to date on the latest with the Brewers, Packers, Bucks, Badgers and the Golden Eagles. Above all she was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, friend and neighbor who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her daughters, Ann (Robert) Johnson of Lincolnshire, IL, and Margaret (Michael) Oteman of Milwaukee; grandchildren Erin, Ryan, and Becky Johnson; brother-in-law, Bob Miller; nieces, nephews, relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Joseph C. Fralich, and her sister, Joan Miller.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, July 3, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at St. Edward's Catholic Church, 1401 Grove Avenue with Reverend Allen Bratkowski officiating. Private entombment will follow at Holy Cross Mausoleum. Relatives and friends may meet to celebrate her life on Tuesday, July 2nd at the funeral home from 5-7 p.m. and on Wednesday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at 10:30 a.m. Organizations dear to Marilyn's heart include St. Edward's Catholic Church, St. Catherine's High School and Ascension All Saints Cancer Center.

