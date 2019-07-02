Marilyn A. FralichNee: Rosenbaum

January 22, 1934 - June 27, 2019

RACINE - Marilyn Agnes Fralich passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at St. Monica's of Racine after a brief but brave battle with cancer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, July 3, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at St. Edward's Catholic Church, 1401 Grove Avenue with Reverend Allen Bratkowski officiating. Private entombment will follow at Holy Cross Mausoleum. Relatives and friends may meet to celebrate her life on Tuesday, July 2nd at the funeral home from 5-7 p.m. and on Wednesday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at 10:30 a.m. Organizations dear to Marilyn's heart include St. Edward's Catholic Church, St. Catherine's High School and Ascension All Saints Cancer Center.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com