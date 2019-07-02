Marilyn Agnes Fralich (1934 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "My sincere condolences to the family. May you find comfort..."
  • "Marilyn, You will be missed. We did volunteer work at St,..."
    - EILEEN SCRUGGS
  • "Dear Ann,Margaret and family, I'm SO sorry you lost..."
    - Libby Cape
  • "To the family of Ms. Marilyn Fralich, I would like to..."
  • "Please accept my sincere condolences. May God bring..."
Service Information
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Edward's Catholic Church
1401 Grove Avenue
Racine, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Edward's Catholic Church
1401 Grove Avenue
Racine, WI
Obituary
Marilyn A. FralichNee: Rosenbaum

January 22, 1934 - June 27, 2019

RACINE - Marilyn Agnes Fralich passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at St. Monica's of Racine after a brief but brave battle with cancer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, July 3, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at St. Edward's Catholic Church, 1401 Grove Avenue with Reverend Allen Bratkowski officiating. Private entombment will follow at Holy Cross Mausoleum. Relatives and friends may meet to celebrate her life on Tuesday, July 2nd at the funeral home from 5-7 p.m. and on Wednesday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at 10:30 a.m. Organizations dear to Marilyn's heart include St. Edward's Catholic Church, St. Catherine's High School and Ascension All Saints Cancer Center.

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on July 2, 2019
