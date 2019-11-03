Marilyn Ann Rossman

July 23, 1934 - November 1, 2019

RACINE - Marilyn Ann (nee: Lubenow) Rossman, 85, passed away peacefully at her residence with her family by her side on Friday, November 1, 2019.

She was born in LaGrange Park, IL on July 23, 1934, the daughter of the late Frederick and Elizabeth (nee: Wilken) Lubenow. Marilyn was a graduate of Naperville High School. She was united in marriage to Wayne Rossman on September 12, 1959 in Naperville, IL. Marilyn had been employed with Aurora Medical Center as a receptionist, retiring in 1999. She was a longtime member of Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church.

Surviving are her children, Gary (Julie) Rossman, Nancy (Carl) Barwick, Audrey (John) Savino, and Jayne Rossman; granddaughters, Kaitlin, Cassie, Anna, Kara, and Marisa; grandsons, Benjamin, Peter, Matthew, Carson and Nolan; sister Bernice Weck, brother-in-law Dave (Diane) Rossman, and sister-in-law, Florence Rossmann. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband Wayne on July 22, 2019; brothers, Robert (Charlene) Lubenow, Elmer (Elmira) Lubenow; sisters, Elaine (Benny) Bolte, Irene (Werner) Kastning, Lucille Godin; brothers-in-law Roger (Mary) Rossman and Gerald Rossmann, sister-in-law Betty Rossman, and grandson, Joseph Savino.

Funeral services will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Wednesday November 6, 2019 at 1 p.m., with Rev. Krista Zimmerman officiating. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until service time.

Marilyn will be laid to rest at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Thursday at 11 a.m. Please meet at the cemetery office.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or Aurora at Home Hospice.

The family would like to thank Home Instead Senior Care and Aurora at Home Hospice for their compassionate care.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479