Marilyn (Nee: Moss) Beck
1937 - 2020
Marilyn Beck (Nee: Moss)

Born 09/13/1937 - Went to Christ 08/30/20

RACINE - Marilyn Beck age 82 passed away peacefully on Sunday August 30,2020. She was born in Elm Grove Wisconsin on September 13 1937. Marilyn Beck was an associate professor of dental hygiene at Marquette University and an honorary member of MU's chapter of Omicron Kappa Upsilon a National dental honor society. Since 1985 Marilyn Beck has been the coordinator for MU's baccalaureate degree completion program and the Dental Hygiene Continuing Education Program. Marilyn taught at Marquette since 1964 and retired in 2004. Marilyn married Richard Beck in 1970 and they lived in the Racine area attending St Andrew's Church which is now United Lutheran.

Marilyn was blessed in her life and had so many wonderful relationships with the students, educators and faculty at Marquette University plus the many friends at United Lutheran Church and loving family and friends that gave her great joy and lasting memories.

She will be dearly missed by her loving husband Richard Beck, Stepson James (Kerri) Maryan-Green and grandchildren Ashley and Lauren, Her stepdaughter Garette (Rick)Coleman, Loving Sister Kaaren Hajohn plus Nieces Teri(Seth)Eisenhower ,Kami (Ken)Woodhall, Stephanie Brady, Brother In law and Sister in law Jerry(Becci)Beck and nephews Jared Beck And Jordan (Shelby)Beck and Cherished Nieces and Nephews , love to Karen Joyner and of course Marilyns dog snickers.

Private Funeral will be held Thursday September 3 2020 with limited attendance due to restrictions Viewing 10:00 to 11:00 Service at 11:00 with Pastor John Bischoff.

The Closing and Blessing will be held at Meredith funeral home.

The funeral service will be live streamed so please join us remotely in celebrating Marilyn's life at Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and select the Marilyn Beck page, select services and select live stream to view. Memorials In memory of Marilyn Beck to United Lutheran Church or to Countryside Humane Society Racine Wisconsin can be given in lieu of flowers.

A very special thank you to the staff at Parkview Gardens memory care unit and Seasons hospice for their loving and compassionate care.

For our light and momentary troubles are achieving for us an eternal glory that far outweighs them all 2 Corinthians 4:17

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to:

www.meredithfuneralhome.com



Published in Journal Times on Sep. 2, 2020.
3 entries
September 1, 2020
She was a wonderful teacher and had a profound impression on me , especially to make me better!
SHEILA Sterka
Student
September 1, 2020
Mrs. Beck was one of the kindest people I know. She was so patient and was a great leader. She touched so many lives with her compassion. She holds a special place in my heart and will always be remembered. Cherish all of the memories of her!
Bridget Papendorf
Student
September 1, 2020
Marilyn was such a wonderful person to know and be around. She ALWAYS had a kind word to say and would help anyone with anything! I taught with Marilyn for over 20 years in the Marquette University Dental Hygiene Program and I know how many lives she impacted both with her students and with her colleagues. Everyone learned invaluable life lessons from Marilyn - she was the ultimate educator. Thank you Marilyn for being such an important person in so many lives including mine.
Kim Halula
Friend
