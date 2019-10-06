Marilyn Betty Ronsholdt-Morgan

March 27, 1928 - August 17, 2018

Marilyn Betty (Ronsholdt) Morgan died peacefully at the Anna Kaseman Presbyterian Hospice Hospital on August 17, 2018 in Albuquerque, New Mexico at the age of 90.

Marilyn, also known as "Ronnie" to friends and family, was born on March 27, 1928 in Racine, Wisconsin to Peter and Mathilde (Larsen) Ronsholdt, recent immigrants from Denmark who became prosperous business owners of a local five and dime store in Racine. Marilyn, who was one of six siblings, had a happy childhood. She enjoyed helping her parents in the family run store.

Marilyn attended the University of Wisconsin at Madison where she majored in English, with a minor in Speech and Spanish. A love for the dramatic arts led her to participate in theatre productions on campus where she met Edwin (Ed) Morgan, a fellow student and native of Madison. They were very involved in theatre productions throughout their college years. Marilyn graduated with a B.S. Degree in Education, and in later years, received her M.A. Degree in Public Administration from the University of New Mexico.

Ed and Marilyn married in 1952. Over a period of time, they had three beautiful children; Kelley, Casey and Michael. The family settled in Chicago but eventually moved to the Los Angeles area where Ed was building a career in the motion picture industry. The family resided in Pacific Palisades, a suburb of Los Angeles. During that time, Marilyn worked as a schoolteacher for the Los Angeles Unified School District at Paul Revere Junior High School. She later worked for the non-profit think tank, Rand Corporation, in Santa Monica. Because of her love for the theatre, Marilyn continued to be involved in acting whenever possible. She became one of the founding members of Theatre Palisades and performed on stage in numerous productions.

Marilyn eventually moved to Las Vegas and then to Albuquerque, New Mexico to work for EG&G Energy Measurements, Inc. as an Equal Employment Opportunity Specialist. She received awards of appreciation from the Albuquerque Public Schools for her special contribution to education in outreach efforts. With her vivacious personality, she became a member of the local chapter of the League of Women Voters and rose to the position of President for 2 terms.

Marilyn loved spending time with her children, and doting on her grandchild, Clay Morgan, as well as socializing with friends within the Albuquerque community. She also enjoyed traveling, reading, attending church, and as a member of MENSA, enjoyed solving challenging crossword puzzles to pass the time. Her never-ending love for all things theatre carried on, as she was heavily involved in various productions there.

Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Kelley Morgan, son Casey (Cathy) Morgan, grandson Clay Morgan, and loving nieces and nephews. Her son Michael Morgan from Los Angeles, CA., parents and siblings preceded her in death.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that you make a donation in her honor to the Albuquerque Community Foundation. Marilyn's Ashes will be laid to rest with her siblings and parents at Graceland Cemetery, Racine WI on October 11, 2019. Graveside service, weather permitting.