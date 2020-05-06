Marilyn J. Stephan August 12, 1931 - May 2, 2020 MT. PLEASANT - Marilyn Jean Stephan, age 88, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Racine, August 12, 1931, daughter of the late Emil and Verna (Nee: Keller) Miller. Marilyn graduated from Wm Horlick High School "Class of 1949". On April 25, 1953, at St. John's Lutheran Church she was united in marriage to Robert W. Stephan. Marilyn was a longtime member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church and through the years had been active with the Altar Guild and Ladies Aid. Above all she treasured time spent with her family especially her grandchildren. Marilyn was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who will be dearly missed. Surviving are her husband of 67 years, Robert; children, Curt (Dawn) Stephan, Mary (Scott) Pierce; grandchildren, Christopher (Leah) Pierce, Sarah Pierce, Amy Stephan; great grandson, Malachi Pierce; in-laws, Russell (Lydia) Stephan; nieces, Kathy (Ralph) Born, Karen (Mike) Hagen, Jenny (Kirk) Thut; other relatives and dear friends. Due to the current health condition private services will be held with interment at Graceland Cemetery. Memorials to First Evangelical Lutheran Church have been suggested. MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403 (262) 634-7888 Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Times on May 6, 2020.