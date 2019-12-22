Marilyn J. Vandenberg

April 21, 1943 – December 19, 2019

RACINE – Marilyn Jean (nee: Sliker) Vandenberg, age 76, passed away peacefully at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Thursday, December 19, 2019.

Marilyn was born in Delavan, WI on April 21, 1943 to the late John and Helen Sliker. She graduated from Delavan Darien High School. She faithfully fulfilled her dream of staying home full-time to raise her family. After her children were grown, Marilyn proudly worked in West Racine for Elaine Powers Figure Salon and Piggly Wiggly Grocery Store. Among her interests, she enjoyed bowling; crossword puzzles; needlepoint; flowers – especially white daisies, baby's breath and yellow roses; and, in addition to her love for her feline family, Marilyn had an extensive collection of kitten & cat memorabilia. Above all, Marilyn was sweet, kind and loving who always had a special place in her heart for her family & friends.

Surviving are her children, Rick (Geraldine) Howe and Tracy (Mike) Saldana; grandchildren, Fallynn, Collin, Elijah, Derrick, Michale and Andrew; step-granddaughters, Kayla & Olivia; step-great-grandson, Jacob; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, John Vandenberg (2006); former husband, Richard B. Howe (2017); son, Mark Howe (2018); brother, John; and sister, Kathy.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11:00 am in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Pastor Rick Rogers officiating. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Friday from 9:30 – 11:00 am. In memory of Marilyn, offer a kind deed to someone in need.

A special note of thanks to Ridgewood Care Center for the compassionate care & support given in Marilyn's time of need. May God bless all of you!

