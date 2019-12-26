Marilyn J. Vandenberg (1943 - 2019)
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Marilyn J. Vandenberg

April 21, 1943 – December 19, 2019

RACINE – Marilyn Jean (nee: Sliker) Vandenberg, age 76, passed away peacefully at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Thursday, December 19, 2019.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11:00 am in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Pastor Rick Rogers officiating. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Friday from 9:30 – 11:00 am. In memory of Marilyn, offer a kind deed to someone in need.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Dec. 26, 2019
