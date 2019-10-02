Marilyn Jean Lehan

April 7, 1945 - September 29, 2019

PLEASANT PRAIRIE - Marilyn Jean (nee: Scott) Lehan, 74, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at her residence with her family by her side.

She was born in Rock Island, IL on April 7, 1945, the daughter of the late John and Mona (nee: Ennis) Scott. Marilyn earned her Associate's Degree and worked as a surgical registered nurse for many years. Her main love in life was her grandchildren and great grandchildren, whom she adored.

Surviving are her children, Dawn Vincent, Beth Rohr, Stephanie (Dale) Frank, Angela Weaver, Thomas Rohr, and Jennifer Lehan Ross, 16 grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren. She is further survived by her brother, Jack (Annie) Scott, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends in Racine and Rock Island, IL.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her sister, Margaret Scott.

Racine, WI visitation for Marilyn will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Thursday October 3, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. with memory sharing at 6 p.m.

Illinois funeral services and visitation will be in Rock Island at Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home.

Marilyn's family would like to thank Dr. David Knight and Hospice Alliance, especially Cami and Faith for their compassionate and loving care.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479