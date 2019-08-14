Marilyn L. Michna

January 29, 1926 - August 11, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT - (Recently Burlington) – Marilyn L. Michna, 93, passed away at her residence on Sunday, August 11, 2019.

Marilyn was born on January 29, 1926, the daughter of Clarence and Bernice (nee: Haas) Michna. Bernice passed away shortly after from complications of childbirth. She was raised by Clarence's new wife, Mildred, whom she called mom.

Marilyn retired from Webster Electric as a payroll supervisor after 45 years of service. She was active throughout her life and enjoyed working in her garden, golfing and bowling leagues, working out, softball, reading, and even running in the Lighthouse Run after 60. She also loved attending services at Sacred Journeys Church. However, she was happiest in the company of her family and friends.

She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Debra (Brad Hetlet) Moody-Hetlet of Burlington, Diane (Brett) Stanczak of Lake Geneva, John Michna and Eugene "Sonny" Heintz both of Racine; as well as many dear great nieces and great nephews. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers, Donald (Joan), John and James (Peg) Michna; her sisters, Doris Hoffman and Mary Clare Michna; and her niece, Sandra Heintz.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Friday, August 16, 2019 for a visitation from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. A service remembering and celebrating her life will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Kay Glennon officiating. A private interment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials have been suggested to the Racine Zoo or Sacred Journeys Church.

