MOUNT PLEASANT - Marilyn M. Treffert, age 86, passed away peacefully to her heavenly home at Elder Care Cottages in Waterford. The most beautiful orange-yellow sunset followed. She was born and raised in Racine; the youngest of 6 children of the late Benjamin and Lulu Justman. Marilyn was a member of Grace Church for over 50 years. First and foremost, Marilyn enjoyed time spent with her family and friends. She will be dearly missed. Marilyn is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years, Robert Lee Treffert; her 5 beloved children, Robert James (Vicki) Treffert of Yucca, AZ, Cynthia (Stephen) Erbe of Mt. Pleasant, WI, Thomas Treffert of Mariposa, CA, David Treffert of Mt. Pleasant, WI, and Jodi (Dave) Goglio of Oak Creek, WI. She is further survived by 11 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, other relatives, and a huge circle of precious friends and caregivers. Per Marilyn’s wishes, a private memorial service will be held at a later date, officiated by her grandson, Rev. Tyler Goglio of Elkins Park, PA. Memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society has been suggested by the family. Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, & Dahl Funeral Home 620 15th Avenue Union Grove, WI 53182 262-878-2500
Published in Racine Journal Times on Feb. 24, 2019