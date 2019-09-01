Marilyn R. Burdick

Nov 21, 1930 - August 30, 2019

RACINE - Marilyn Ruth Burdick, 88, passed away peacefully on August 30, 2019. Marilyn was born on Nov 21, 1930 to Lester and Emily (Davis) Burdick. She graduated from St Catherine's High School.

Marilyn was employed by Modine Manufacturing and retired after a lengthy career at Robert Bosch Corporation in 1992. She was a member of St Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. Marilyn enjoyed sports, especially golf, playing bridge and volunteer work. She will be deeply missed.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents Lester and Emily, two sisters Delores (Burdick) Rotz and Bernice (Burdick) Scuglik, Brothers-in-law Herman Rotz and Joseph Scuglik and her nephew Richard Scuglik.

Marilyn is survived by her nieces and nephews, Thomas (Sharon) Rotz of Minnesota, James (Betsy) Scuglik of Kenosha, Joyce (Achille) Infusino of Kenosha, Edward (Deborah) Scuglik of Neenah, WI, Janice (the late James) Patlyk of Bartlett, IL, and Kim Schey-Scuglik. She is also survived by many great nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St. Saturday, September 7, 2019, 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Yamid Blanco officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church prior to the Mass 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com