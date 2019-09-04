Marilyn R. Burdick
Nov 21, 1930 - August 30, 2019
RACINE - Marilyn Ruth Burdick, 88, passed away peacefully on August 30, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St. Saturday, September 7, 2019, 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Yamid Blanco officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church prior to the Mass 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
