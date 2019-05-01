Marilyn R. Sell(Nee: Beyer)

October 6, 1931 - April 29, 2019

RACINE - Marilyn R. Sell, age 87, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019 at Froedtert Memorial Hospital, Wauwatosa.

She was born in Racine, October 6, 1931, daughter of the late Albert and Lillian (Nee: Pier) Beyer.

She was a graduate of St. Catherine's High School "Class of 1949". On June 21, 1952 she was united in marriage to Howard O. Sell who preceded her in death, February 18, 2005. She was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. An excellent cook and baker, she also enjoyed sewing and crafts. Marilyn was devoted to, loved caring for, and most of all cherished time spent with her family.

She will be sadly missed by her children, Jeffrey (Vicki) Sell, Jan Sell, all of Racine, Randy (Deb) Sell of Cave Creek, AZ, Dr. Scott (Dr. Anna) Sell of Fredricksburg, VA; 8 grandchildren, Cory (Melora) Sell, Kristen (Scott) Spude, Erin (Rick) Stoddart, Christopher (Emily) Passehl, Nicole (Dave) Jodat, Kevin (Amanda) Sell, Michael (Megan) Sell, Katie Sell; great grandchildren, Natalie and Hailey Passehl, Owen and Bryce Jodat, Abigail Sell; sister, Barbara (Dr. Richard) Albertini of Vermont; brother, Gerald (Patricia) Beyer of Racine; sisters-in-law, Marian Beyer and Kathy Beyer of Racine; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her brothers, Donald (Beverly) Beyer, Richard Beyer, and William Beyer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, May 4, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St. with Reverend Yamid Blanco officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family prior to the Mass 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Memorials to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church have been suggested.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Primrose Assisted Living for their excellent care.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com