Marilyn R. Sell (1931 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Dear Randy, Deb, Nikki, Kevin, and families, Please accept..."
    - Eileen Church
  • "Our condolences to the family. May God fulfill his promise..."
  • "Please accept my sympathy for your families loss. May you..."
    - Marian
  • "May the God of all comfort strengthen the family during..."
  • "My sincere condolence to the family of Mrs. Sell. May God..."
Service Information
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
6400 Spring St.
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
6400 Spring St.
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Marilyn R. Sell(Nee: Beyer)

October 6, 1931 - April 29, 2019

RACINE - Marilyn R. Sell, age 87, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019 at Froedtert Memorial Hospital, Wauwatosa.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, May 4, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St. with Reverend Yamid Blanco officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family prior to the Mass 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Memorials to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on May 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.