Marilyn R. (Nee: Trefren) Werla
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn R. Werla(Nee: Trefren) April 18, 1932 - May 17, 2020 RACINE - Marilyn Rose Werla, age 88, passed away Sunday May 17, 2020. Marilyn was born on April 18, 1932, daughter of the late Edward and Beatrice (nee: Clark) Trefren. On April 21, 1951 she was was united in marriage to Raymond J Werla at Holy Rosary Church in Milwaukee, WI. They raised 14 children during their amazing 56 years of wedlock. Marilyn was a long standing member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and loved to sing in the choir. In later life Marilyn was employed as a LPN with Trinity Memorial Hospital for twelve years. In addition to her parents Marilyn was preceded in death by: her husband Raymond, sons; John, Joseph, and Leonard, grandson Paul Kubert, siblings David, Donna, and James Trefren. Marilyn will be dearly missed by 11 children: Theresa Cicero, Brian (April )Werla, Carl Werla, Joanne (Stanley) Neu, Jeanette Williams, William (Jeanne) Werla, Neil Werla, Daniel Werla, Timothy Werla, Catherine Talley, Julie (Marcus) Hagert; 19 grandchildren, Gina, Brian, Marisa, Kaila, Nathan, Alexander, Elizabeth, Samantha, Rebeccah, Christina, Natalie, Lucy, Laura, Jason, Stacey, Nichola, Kenneth Jr., Kimberly, and Savannah; great-grandchildren Nora and Louis; sisters: Betty Kost, Frances Neudigate, Delores Trefren, and too many more dear family members, and friends to mention. Private family services will be held. A Celebration of Marilyn's life will be announced and held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family have been suggested. MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403 (262) 634-7888 Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved