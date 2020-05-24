Marilyn R. Werla(Nee: Trefren) April 18, 1932 - May 17, 2020 RACINE - Marilyn Rose Werla, age 88, passed away Sunday May 17, 2020. Marilyn was born on April 18, 1932, daughter of the late Edward and Beatrice (nee: Clark) Trefren. On April 21, 1951 she was was united in marriage to Raymond J Werla at Holy Rosary Church in Milwaukee, WI. They raised 14 children during their amazing 56 years of wedlock. Marilyn was a long standing member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and loved to sing in the choir. In later life Marilyn was employed as a LPN with Trinity Memorial Hospital for twelve years. In addition to her parents Marilyn was preceded in death by: her husband Raymond, sons; John, Joseph, and Leonard, grandson Paul Kubert, siblings David, Donna, and James Trefren. Marilyn will be dearly missed by 11 children: Theresa Cicero, Brian (April )Werla, Carl Werla, Joanne (Stanley) Neu, Jeanette Williams, William (Jeanne) Werla, Neil Werla, Daniel Werla, Timothy Werla, Catherine Talley, Julie (Marcus) Hagert; 19 grandchildren, Gina, Brian, Marisa, Kaila, Nathan, Alexander, Elizabeth, Samantha, Rebeccah, Christina, Natalie, Lucy, Laura, Jason, Stacey, Nichola, Kenneth Jr., Kimberly, and Savannah; great-grandchildren Nora and Louis; sisters: Betty Kost, Frances Neudigate, Delores Trefren, and too many more dear family members, and friends to mention. Private family services will be held. A Celebration of Marilyn's life will be announced and held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family have been suggested. MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403 (262) 634-7888 Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on May 24, 2020.